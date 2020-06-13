Global  

Police to investigate hanging death of California black man

Seattle Times Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting outrage in the community. A passerby reported seeing Robert Fuller’s body around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Emergency personnel […]
