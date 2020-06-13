Global  

Fox News Removes a Digitally Altered Image of Seattle Protests

NYTimes.com Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Fox News acknowledged that one photo was a combination of several images, and a second was taken in a different city.
 The nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd have been incredibly peaceful this week. But Fox News has stuck with visuals and segments focused on instances of rioting and looting. Fox News is often running B-roll footage from prior weeks and protests, says Business Insider. Some of the...

