Mertens sets record as Napoli advances to Italian Cup final

Seattle Times Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Dries Mertens set a club record by scoring the decisive goal as Napoli advanced to the Italian Cup final after drawing with Inter Milan 1-1 on Saturday. In both sides’ first match in more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Inter took an early lead when Christian Eriksen scored […]
