Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Decades Of Deceit, Betrayal Are Behind Seattle’s Autonomous Free Zone

WorldNews Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Decades Of Deceit, Betrayal Are Behind Seattle’s Autonomous Free ZoneArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling As President Donald Trump threatens Seattle’s Autonomous Free Zone, which to protesters is referred to as a no cop-co-op “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ), where speakers discuss topics of racial justice and economic equality and artists and writers paint murals and pass out pamphlets about freedom and self-determination; those within the free zone feel betrayed by decades of deceit and betrayal. They not only point to how the establishment and older generations have maintained institutions of racism and police violence, but how the same establishment and generation is squandering their wealth and the planet’s future by living beyond their...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: A Look Inside Seattle’s Police-Free “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone”

A Look Inside Seattle’s Police-Free “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” 00:54

 After police abandoned the city’s East Precinct demonstrators took over. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Lee to demonstrators: "Autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated." [Video]

Gov. Lee to demonstrators: "Autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated."

Ahead of a scheduled protest Friday evening, Governor Lee has a message to demonstrators: keep it peaceful and do not try to create an "autonomous zone."

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:36Published
4 Questions About Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone: Answered [Video]

4 Questions About Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone: Answered

4 Questions About Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone: Answered Recently, a group of peaceful protesters cornered off several city blocks in Seattle, Washington, and declared it the Capitol..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:44Published
What's really going on inside the 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone' [Video]

What's really going on inside the 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

Welcome to CHAZ, short for the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. This exclusive look inside Seattle's "no-cop co-op" — set up by anti-racism protestors after days of clashing with police in Washington's..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 03:05Published

Tweets about this

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Decades Of Deceit, Betrayal Are Behind #Seattle’s Autonomous Free Zone #CHAZ #GeorgeFloyd #CapitolHill .Article b… https://t.co/scp14fqfFW 2 hours ago