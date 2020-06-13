Polish president campaigns to fight ‘LGBT ideology’ Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

ELECTIONEERING: ELECTIONEERING: Andrzej Duda has launched a ‘family charter’ to appeal to his base, a large proportion of whom think that the LGBT movement is Poland’s biggest threat The Guardian Gay rights and homophobia are likely to be major issues in Poland’s delayed presidential election after the frontrunner pledged to “defend children from LGBT ideology.” Andrzej Duda, Poland’s incumbent president, who is allied with the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS), made the pledge while launching a so-called “family charter,” in what appears to be a move to energize the party’s conservative base as... 👓 View full article

