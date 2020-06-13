Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX launches 58 more Starlink satellites and 3 Planet Skysats for first rideshare launch

WorldNews Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
SpaceX launches 58 more Starlink satellites and 3 Planet Skysats for first rideshare launchSpaceX has launched its latest batch of Starlink satellites, growing the constellation by another 58 spacecraft just 10 days after its most recent Starlink launch. That brings the total number of operational Starlink broadband internet satellites on orbit to 538. SpaceX also split the payload for this Starlink mission for the first time, giving up two of its usual Starlink payload...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Stunning SpaceX Video Shows Starlink Satellites Being Deployed

Stunning SpaceX Video Shows Starlink Satellites Being Deployed 00:59

 SpaceX recently launched 60 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit and captured the "fairing deploy sequence" in an awesome video they shared on YouTube.

Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX launch inspires local student [Video]

SpaceX launch inspires local student

NNU student Ben Campbell is inspired by SpaceX's recent launch last weekend.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:29Published
Hollywood-like footage shows SpaceX deployment of 60 satellites [Video]

Hollywood-like footage shows SpaceX deployment of 60 satellites

Watch the successful deployment of 60 Starlink satellites. Credit to 'SpaceX'.

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:30Published
SpaceX Launches 60 More Satellites Into Orbit [Video]

SpaceX Launches 60 More Satellites Into Orbit

There are now nearly 500 satellites in the Starlink constellation.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

Tweets about this