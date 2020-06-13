Global  

Protests in Atlanta over police shooting of Rayshard Brooks

BBC News Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shield resigns, after Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by police on Friday.
