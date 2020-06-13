What is Juneteenth, the holiday that marks the end of American slavery?

Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 1 day ago Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies 01:26 Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies Juneteenth, which occurs annually on June 19, has long been celebrated by Black Americans who recognize its 1865 origin as the end of slavery in the United States. All but four states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or “special day of...