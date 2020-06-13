Global  

What is Juneteenth, the holiday that marks the end of American slavery?

Saturday, 13 June 2020
The Emancipation Proclamation ended American slavery in 1863, but the state of Texas didn't free slaves until June 19, 1865 - Juneteenth!
The holiday commemorates the moment on June 19, 1865, when a Union general informed slaves in Texas of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in America.

It's a day that marks the end of slavery in the United States, but for many the day is so much more, Lee Jordan, national Juneteenth state and regional director explains (3:54). WCCO Mid-Morning - June..

