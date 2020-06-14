Reliance says TPG and L Catterton to invest $847 million in Jio Platforms
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries raised a total of 64.4 billion Indian rupees ($847 million) from the sale of two stakes in its digital unit Jio Platforms, the group said on Saturday.
Speaking of Reliance Jio Platforms, the top Indian telecom operator said on Saturday it has secured another investment. L Catterton, a U.S. private equity firm... TechCrunch Also reported by •Reuters India
