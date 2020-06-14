Global  

Reliance says TPG and L Catterton to invest $847 million in Jio Platforms

Reuters India Sunday, 14 June 2020
Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries raised a total of 64.4 billion Indian rupees ($847 million) from the sale of two stakes in its digital unit Jio Platforms, the group said on Saturday.
Reliance Jio-ADIA deal: All you need to know [Video]

Reliance Jio-ADIA deal: All you need to know

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)  raised ₹5,683.50 crore from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for its Jio Platforms. ADIA’s investment will translate into a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published
Facebook to buy 10% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio in $5.7 billion deal [Video]

Facebook to buy 10% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio in $5.7 billion deal

Facebook Inc will pick up about 10% of Jio Platforms, billionaire Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries Ltd’s digital technology arm, for $5.7 billion, both the companies have said. The US social..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:01Published

India’s Reliance Jio Platforms to sell $250 million stake to L Catterton

 Speaking of Reliance Jio Platforms, the top Indian telecom operator said on Saturday it has secured another investment. L Catterton, a U.S. private equity firm...
TechCrunch Also reported by •Reuters India

