China reports 57 new cases, highest daily number in 2 months

Seattle Times Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases in two months after the capital’s biggest wholesale food market was shut down following a resurgence in local infections. There were 57 confirmed cases in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday, the National Health Commission reported. That was the highest […]
