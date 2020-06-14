China reports 57 new cases, highest daily number in 2 months
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases in two months after the capital’s biggest wholesale food market was shut down following a resurgence in local infections. There were 57 confirmed cases in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday, the National Health Commission reported. That was the highest […]
India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll has now...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States topped 2 million late Wednesday night, according to Johns Hopkins University. The mark was passed with all 50 states in various stages of..
The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday announced 70 new cases of Covid-19 after a string of elevated daily totals. The state reported 146 new cases Sunday, the... bizjournals Also reported by •FOXNews.com •NYTimes.com
The CDC is projecting another 26,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. in the next three weeks as at least 19 states report an uptick in cases. States like Florida and... CBS News Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
