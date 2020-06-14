China reports 57 new cases, highest daily number in 2 months

Video credit: ANI - Published 7 hours ago COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases; death toll reaches 9,195 01:31 India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll has now...