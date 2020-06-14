Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rowell makes statement in Suns win

The Age Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
When Matt Rowell arrived at Gold Coast, Stuart Dew knew he had picked up a special player. Now the rest of the AFL knows it, too.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

AFLivebroadcast

AFL stream Rowell makes statement in Suns win https://t.co/FW2qE2ilwo https://t.co/brjfLCh6qZ #AFL https://t.co/aFf2AtpeLu 23 minutes ago

lucrious

Like RT @agerealfooty: When Matt Rowell arrived at Gold Coast, Stuart Dew knew he had picked up a special player. Now the rest of the AFL knows… 30 minutes ago

agerealfooty

Real Footy (AFL) When Matt Rowell arrived at Gold Coast, Stuart Dew knew he had picked up a special player. Now the rest of the AFL… https://t.co/5iA74l7OQi 31 minutes ago

7NewsPerth

7NEWS Perth RT @7Sport: Gold Coast might have stunned one of the premiership favourites but the biggest talking point was their 18-year-old star Matt R… 5 hours ago

7Sport

7Sport Gold Coast might have stunned one of the premiership favourites but the biggest talking point was their 18-year-old… https://t.co/0KoJvRXoz1 5 hours ago

7AFL

7AFL “We started him in the centre bounce, it wasn’t a gesture to get him into the game." https://t.co/n71Ao6AHd7 5 hours ago

RandSNewsfeed

Racing And Sports Rowell makes AFL statement in Suns win. #AFL Suns Rowell # https://t.co/Q44apv8EM4 8 hours ago

SportsNewscomau

SportsNews.com.au Rowell makes AFL statement in Suns win https://t.co/4GVOgPwtMC 10 hours ago