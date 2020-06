Messi becomes first player to score more than 20 goals in 12 consecutive La Liga seasons Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Barcelona outclassed and outplayed Mallorca on the night and grabbed a 4-0 victory, thanks to goals from Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba, and Messi. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

