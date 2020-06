Police escort injured man who was attacked by 'Black Lives Matter' protesters in London During the 'Black Lives Matter' protest in Trafalgar Square, London a man was attacked by a group of protesters and was escorted by police on horses and in public order gear, to a nearby ambulance to..

NYCFC CEO Brad Sims Addresses Return To Action, Supporting Black Lives Matter NYCFC CEO Brad Sims addressed the return to action on July 8 and also how NYCFC supports Black Lives Matter in an interview with CBS2's Steve Overmyer.

Black Lives Matter protest on Las Vegas Strip Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip.

More global protests emerge over racism, police actions Far-right activists scuffled with police and other protesters Saturday in London and Paris as more demonstrations in support of Black Lives Matter unfolded...

News24.com | Black Lives Matter: Silence is 'complicity,' say many white protesters As massive crowds take over streets across the United States in support of black lives, "white silence is violence" has become a recurring theme, a push to...

