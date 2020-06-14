North Melbourne shine in Sydney, shock Giants



Tweets about this The Scoreline Diminishes RT @rpjward: Back on the #AFL beat today to cover North Melbourne and their upset win over GWS Giants. https://t.co/0i1V2uh12h #AFLNorthGia… 15 minutes ago Roy Ward Back on the #AFL beat today to cover North Melbourne and their upset win over GWS Giants. https://t.co/0i1V2uh12h #AFLNorthGiants 24 minutes ago Roy Ward RT @agerealfooty: North have celebrated football's return with a comfortable win over the Giants. https://t.co/Q6YjegjEgb 2 hours ago Real Footy (AFL) North have celebrated football's return with a comfortable win over the Giants. https://t.co/Q6YjegjEgb 2 hours ago