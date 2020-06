The Real Fans RT @PoojaMedia: It will be interesting to watch Real Madrid play in their training ground against Eibar. And guess what, it will be nice… 10 seconds ago PennLive.com Real Madrid vs. Eibar (6/14/20): How to watch La Liga, live stream, time and betting odds https://t.co/cUBQrMTXjq 2 minutes ago Pennsylvania Sports Real Madrid vs. Eibar (6/14/20): How to watch La Liga, live stream, time and betting odds https://t.co/PYQJhDTWsj 6 minutes ago Pinnacle 🇪🇸 Real Madrid are unbeaten at home in the league this season and are 77% chance to continue their good form agains… https://t.co/lxygNtqN1f 7 minutes ago Sean Miller RT @bettorsinsider: Bet Soccer! @TheProdigalSean picks Real Madrid vs Eibar in La Liga, includes 3 plays and a Parx Daily X Bet https://t.c… 8 minutes ago POOJA... It will be interesting to watch Real Madrid play in their training ground against Eibar. And guess what, it will… https://t.co/rKZu84Edkl 9 minutes ago risroysalyan Fans Expecting a Thrilling Return for Real Madrid and La Liga Overall Read full report - https://t.co/brtkInSwoZ… https://t.co/I0Hs2akbLI 11 minutes ago Scott Martin Real Madrid returns to La Liga play in a few hours against Mighty Eibar (to quote the great @RayHudson). Here's my… https://t.co/QE1hhB56RG 16 minutes ago