Rise in opioid deaths serve as reminder COVID-19 isn't Canada's only health crisis Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Last month in B.C. a record number of people died from an overdose; 170. It is more than the total number of deaths due to Coronavirus in the province; 167. More than 400 people in B.C. have died from overdosing during the three months that COVID-19 measures have been in place. 👓 View full article