Atlanta police chief resigns after black man dies from officer's bullet
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Atlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday as protesters took to city streets to decry the fatal shooting by an officer a day earlier of a black man trying to escape arrest, an incident caught on video and sure to fuel more nationwide demonstrations. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she accepted the prompt resignation of police chief Erika Shields following the death on Friday night of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of a Wendy's fast food...
Reuters reports the police chief of Atlanta, Georgia, resigned on Saturday.
Erika Shields submitted her resignation after protesters took to the streets hours after police shot and killed an unarmed black man.
Rayshard Brooks, 27, had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant...