Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

DNA Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide.
 Another sad news has left everyone in a deep shock...Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence Mumbai. The actor’s representative and Mumbai Police have confirmed the news. The Kai Po Che actor was 34 years old. He reportedly hanged himself. . Sushant Singh Rajput was found...

Tweets about this

Adnan83571055

Adi RT @gulftoday: One of Bollywood’s finest actors, Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his impeccable performance in the film M.S. Dhoni, is repo… 1 second ago

MainShout

Main Shout Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at his residence https://t.co/dO8Knjdxn4 3 seconds ago

PalakMi87605553

Palak Mishra Sushant Singh Rajput Death: In a major jolt to the Indian film industry popular Bollywood actor sushant Singh Rajpu… https://t.co/xudRu8PGp8 3 seconds ago

vjsudesh

SudeshVJ RT @StayingReal0511: Sad news comin in fr Mumbai:Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more.D actor,just 34,has committed suicide at his Bandra… 4 seconds ago

Ajay67121118

Ajay RT @CNBCTV18Live: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai https://t.co/5U9XV8XUIc 5 seconds ago

sherdilindian78

Tayyab Khan🇮🇳 RT @ndtv: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging at his Mumbai home, confirms police. https://t.co/JSkchD75AJ 7 seconds ago

myself_rafsan

Rafsan Jami It saddened me to hear the demise of Bollywood Film Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He committed suicide in his house.… https://t.co/mRS9X6dwn5 7 seconds ago

Yonjanarya1

⚡️ARYA⚡️ Bollywood and TV actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide at his home in Mumbai. #RestInPeace 7 seconds ago