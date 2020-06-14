Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has left everyone in a state of depression and shock. The social media is packed with posts...

Sukhe Muzical Doctorz on Sushant's demise On one hand, where the world is already disheartened by the state of the pandemic that has hit every hard, on the other hand, the reports of Bollywood star...

IndiaTimes 44 minutes ago Also reported by • Hindu

