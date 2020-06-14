Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie would be Mukesh Chhabra's 'The Fault In Our Stars' remake, 'Dil Bechara'

DNA Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Previously titled 'Kizie Aur Manny', Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' was slated for May 8, 2020 release
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide 01:13

 Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. In preliminary investigation, he was found hanging at his residence. The reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained. Rajput has worked in films like 'Kai Po Che', 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore'. His...

Related videos from verified sources

Rishi Kapoor was ill during filming of 'Mulk', but used to shoot for 14-15 hours a day: Co-star [Video]

Rishi Kapoor was ill during filming of 'Mulk', but used to shoot for 14-15 hours a day: Co-star

'Mulk' movie actress Vartika Singh shared her experience with Rishi Kapoor, who died on April 30, during the time of film. "He played the role of my Uncle in the film. He was very dedicated towards his..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published

Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR BREAKING NEWS: Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie would be Mukesh Chhabra's 'The Fault In Our Stars' remake, 'Dil https://t.co/9X3kp2SP57 5 seconds ago

AnoopKu89335970

Anoop Kumar Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, found hanging at his Bandra residence Sushant Singh Rajput s… https://t.co/s4LtYhKd3W 15 seconds ago

adibaapsora

adibaapsora RT @apugcp24goa: This hurts when I read this💔. Not a fan of Sushant Singh Rajput. I watch his last movie Chicchore. Such a brilliant actor… 17 seconds ago

Shivam07586433

Shivam RT @Showbiz_IT: #SushantSinghRajput's last Instagram post was a tribute to his mother https://t.co/xCoCJa3N48 24 seconds ago

AryanGu63878801

Aryan Gupta(MEMEOLOGIST) RT @htTweets: #SushantSinghRajput’s death has left his colleagues and fans in shock https://t.co/Tu7h3hlZHq 25 seconds ago

Abhi85923476

Mr. mario🕺coming! RIP..🙏Sushant singh Rajput....why.....why...? #suicide is it last solution ..??😰😭.. 36 seconds ago

Iyahvillanueva3

Iyahvillanueva🐝🐝 ~ spinel and neo are precious ~ RT @lilynezai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide. He was 34 His ex-manager Disha Salian committed suicide 5 days ago.… 39 seconds ago

mm_aaryy

Mary RIP Sushant　😢😢😢　 https://t.co/zeDGAY5B7x 44 seconds ago