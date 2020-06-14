Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () MUMBAI, India (AP) — Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, police and Indian media reports said. Initial reports citing police said the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra. Mumbai police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok confirmed the death and said details were being […]
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. In preliminary investigation, he was found hanging at his residence. The reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained. Rajput has worked in films like 'Kai Po Che', 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore'. His...
Actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray was also present during the meeting. After..