Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead

Seattle Times Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
MUMBAI, India (AP) — Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, police and Indian media reports said. Initial reports citing police said the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra. Mumbai police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok confirmed the death and said details were being […]
Video credit: ANI
News video: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide 01:13

 Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. In preliminary investigation, he was found hanging at his residence. The reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained. Rajput has worked in films like 'Kai Po Che', 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore'. His...

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise loss to Indian film industry: Rajeev Shukla [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise loss to Indian film industry: Rajeev Shukla

Former IPL Chairman and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla reacted on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. He said that his demise comes as a shock to the industry.

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, Country in a deep shock | Oneindia News [Video]

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, Country in a deep shock | Oneindia News

Another sad news has left everyone in a deep shock...Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence Mumbai. The actor’s representative and Mumbai Police have confirmed the news. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31
Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai [Video]

Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray was also present during the meeting. After..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16

Twitter reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

 Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning.
Hindu

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput found dead, aged 34

 Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died at his home in Mumbai in an apparent suicide, according to local media reports. The 34-year-old first made his name in...
Deutsche Welle

Akki expresses grief as Sushant passes away

 Bollywood has been shocked with yet another death as reports suggest that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The 34 year old actor committed...
IndiaTimes


