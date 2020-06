Pope Francis urges aid to migrants and end to Libya fighting Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday urged political and military leaders in Libya to end their hostilities and called on the international community to take “to heart” the plight of migrants trapped in the lawless nation. During his weekly blessing overlooking St. Peter’s Square, the pontiff called for “an end to the violence” […] 👓 View full article