MOTR Politics RT @KTLA: Europe is taking a big step toward a new normality as many countries open borders to fellow Europeans after three months of coron… 19 minutes ago Tony RT @13WHAM: Europe reopens many borders but not to Americans, Asians https://t.co/5q25epjP7w 20 minutes ago Susan Jones RT @inky_mark: Europe reopens many borders but not to Americans, Asians Europe is taking a big step toward a new normality as many countrie… 26 minutes ago Killeen Daily Herald BERLIN (AP) — Europe is taking a big step toward a new normality as many countries open borders to fellow Europeans… https://t.co/02dt79Fk7K 31 minutes ago 13WHAM Europe reopens many borders but not to Americans, Asians https://t.co/5q25epjP7w 31 minutes ago NBC 15 News Amid the coronavirus pandemic, tourists from the U.S., Asia, Latin America and the Middle East will just have to wa… https://t.co/Vb6c1QCr0I 31 minutes ago CBS4Local Europe is taking a big step toward a new normality as many countries open borders to fellow Europeans after three m… https://t.co/qs07c5mBIr 31 minutes ago Educator 👩🏽‍🏫 RT @NBCLA: Europe Reopens Many Borders But Not to Americans, Asians https://t.co/ePag5UMIRZ 41 minutes ago