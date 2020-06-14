Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at 34
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead at his home in Mumbai, the Press Trust of India news agency and other media outlets reported. Initial reports citing police in the city said the 34-year-old was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on Sunday. Rajput, who started his acting career on TV, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with director Abhishek Kapoor in Kai Po Che, based...
Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and others were shocked over actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's alleged suicide on Sunday. Veteran actor..