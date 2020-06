Atlético Madrid held again on return to Spanish league Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid's struggles continued as its season resumed with a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday for its third straight draw in the Spanish league. The setback kept Diego Simeone's team in sixth place, outside the Champions League spots. The goals at the empty San Mamés Stadium came a couple of