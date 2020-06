Floridians mark Trump’s birthday with flotillas, caravans Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Trump supporters in Florida were celebrating the president’s birthday Sunday with caravans, flotillas and parades throughout his adopted homestate. In Palm Beach County — home of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort — separate caravans of trucks, motorcycles and boats were riding along highways and the intercoastal waterway at various […] 👓 View full article

