Nepal’s upper house to clear amendment on new map in four days

Hindu Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Nepal's new map that claims the disputed Kalapani region, is likely to complete the legislative process within the next four days. Rajendra Phuyal, Se
News video: Nepal's lower house passes new map which includes India's Kalapani, Lipulekh

Nepal's lower house passes new map which includes India's Kalapani, Lipulekh 01:25

 Nepal's lower houses of Parliament on June 13 passed a controversial bill which validate country's claim on Indian territory. The lower house passed an amendment to redraw the new map including Indian area of Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura in the constitution of the country. Nepal's Parliamentary...

