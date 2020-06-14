Nepal’s upper house to clear amendment on new map in four days



Related videos from verified sources Defence expert smells China's role in Nepal redrawing map to include Indian territories



Former Brigadier and defence expert S.K. Chatterjee reacted over the controversial step taken by Nepal parliament where the lower house passed an amendment to redraw the new map including Indian area.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:22 Published 1 day ago Day after firing at border, Indian Army chief comments on Nepal



Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane said India and Nepal have a strong relationship. This comes when Nepal adopted the new controversial map. This also comes at a time when one Indian was killed and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:34 Published 1 day ago This many people feel happier after acting spontaneously



The average American makes 6,709 spontaneous decisions every year, according to new research.A brand new survey of 2,000 American respondents found, when including decisions such as getting coffee,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Nepal's upper house endorses proposal to consider amendment to update new political map Rajendra Phuyal, secretary of the National Assembly Secretariat, tabled the bill at the first meeting of the upper house on Sunday, The Kathmandu Post reported....

IndiaTimes 5 hours ago





Tweets about this