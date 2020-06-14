UK PM urges 'confidence' as shops reopen



Related videos from verified sources Safety measures at London shops employed as lockdown lifts and consumers return



Shops in London, UK on Monday (June 15) re-open with safety measures such as one-way systems, sanitization stations, and other things to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as non-essential shops re-open. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:03 Published 5 hours ago Social Distancing Queues Form As Shops Reopen



With lockdown restrictions easing, non-essential retail stores have been able to open once more, with keen shoppers queueing up to get in. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 13 hours ago Shops in England reopen, but demand uncertain



[NFA] After 83 days in lockdown, non-food stores in England are reopening. Quite how many shoppers will turn up though, remains very uncertain. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43 Published 13 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Boris Johnson: 'People should shop with confidence' The PM urges shoppers to observe social distancing rules when non-essential shops reopen in England.

BBC News 2 days ago





