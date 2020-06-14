Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK PM urges 'confidence' as shops reopen

BBC News Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Boris Johnson urges people to maintain social distancing when non-essential shops reopen in England.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson: People should shop with confidence

Boris Johnson: People should shop with confidence 01:18

 Boris Johnson has said people should be able to “shop with confidence” when non-essential stores reopen in England on Monday. Speaking during a visit to the Westfield shopping centre in east London, the Prime Minister said he hoped to see a “gradual” build-up in the numbers of people...

Related videos from verified sources

Safety measures at London shops employed as lockdown lifts and consumers return [Video]

Safety measures at London shops employed as lockdown lifts and consumers return

Shops in London, UK on Monday (June 15) re-open with safety measures such as one-way systems, sanitization stations, and other things to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as non-essential shops re-open.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:03Published
Social Distancing Queues Form As Shops Reopen [Video]

Social Distancing Queues Form As Shops Reopen

With lockdown restrictions easing, non-essential retail stores have been able to open once more, with keen shoppers queueing up to get in.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Shops in England reopen, but demand uncertain [Video]

Shops in England reopen, but demand uncertain

[NFA] After 83 days in lockdown, non-food stores in England are reopening. Quite how many shoppers will turn up though, remains very uncertain. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson: 'People should shop with confidence'

 The PM urges shoppers to observe social distancing rules when non-essential shops reopen in England.
BBC News


Tweets about this