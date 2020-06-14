UK PM urges 'confidence' as shops reopen
Sunday, 14 June 2020 (
1 day ago) Boris Johnson urges people to maintain social distancing when non-essential shops reopen in England.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
1 day ago
Boris Johnson has said people should be able to “shop with confidence” when non-essential stores reopen in England on Monday. Speaking during a visit to the Westfield shopping centre in east London, the Prime Minister said he hoped to see a “gradual” build-up in the numbers of people...
Boris Johnson: People should shop with confidence 01:18
