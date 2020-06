Related videos from verified sources Murder investigation launched in north London after man stabbed to death at home



A 48-year-old man has died after being stabbed at a house in north London. Footage from today (June 14) shows a police officer guard the residential property on Waldegrave Road, Haringey. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 5 hours ago Atlanta police officer sacked after fatal shooting of black man



An Atlanta police officer has been sacked following the fatal shooting of an African-American man, and another has been placed on administrative duty, the police department has announced. The moves.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:48 Published 11 hours ago Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man



Atlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday, the city's mayor said, as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal shooting by police of a black man who had fallen asleep in his car at a.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:20 Published 20 hours ago

Related news from verified sources California police look for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Paso Robles shooting Police were on the hunt for a gunman suspected of shooting and wounding a sheriff's deputy at a police station in central California on Wednesday, who was also...

Reuters 3 days ago





Tweets about this