Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood Star, Dies at 34

NYTimes.com Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Mr. Rajput, best known for his roles in the films “Kai Po Che” and “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,” got his start on television in 2008.
News video: Bollywood 'shocked' by Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise

Bollywood 'shocked' by Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise 01:22

 Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and others were shocked over actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's alleged suicide on Sunday. Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to express his sadness over Rajput's demise. Actor Ajay Devgn also took...

Related videos

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour [Video]

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. This news left all his fans and the country in a state of shock. The 34-year-old actor, who was known for his..

Sushant apparently died due to hanging, post mortem will tell exact cause: DCP [Video]

Sushant apparently died due to hanging, post mortem will tell exact cause: DCP

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Speaking on the matter, Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said, "Actor Sushant Singh Rajput..

Sushant Rajput no more: PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, others pay tribute [Video]

Sushant Rajput no more: PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, others pay tribute

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. He is suspected to have committed suicide. His last Instagram post was a poem about his late mother. Tributes..

Related news

Sushant Singh Rajput Dead - Bollywood Actor Dies at 34

 Sushant Singh Rajput has sadly died. The Bollywood star was found dead at the age of 34 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday (June 14), according to Variety....
Sukhe Muzical Doctorz on Sushant's demise

 On one hand, where the world is already disheartened by the state of the pandemic that has hit every hard, on the other hand, the reports of Bollywood star...
Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma's ex-manager 'commits suicide'

 Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma's former manager reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad on...
Tweets about this

Divya58532736

Divya RT @UrbanRangoli: Allegedly Sushant Singh Rajput was outed out of 6 projects by gaunt, sprig old sugardaddy of Bollywood Johar. Can you gau… 4 seconds ago

FcAdarsh

RIP SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT🙏 RT @NorbertElekes: Hindi news channel Aaj Tak on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'How did Sushant get hit wicket?' (A term… 5 seconds ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Bollywood star found dead in his Mumbai home Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai reside… https://t.co/JZWx42tj0J 12 seconds ago

NeerajS85962073

Neeraj Singh Chauhan RT @MrPerFect_IShu: Hindi news channel Aaj Tak on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'How did Sushant get hit wicket?' (A term… 20 seconds ago

Deepika03053105

Deepika Sharma @CarryMinati This is heartbreaking. A self-made successful star at his peak." Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput… https://t.co/KZSj7NqoMR 49 seconds ago

SRKsABHI

A B H I RT @htTweets: "He loved me so much...I will miss him so much...so shocking!!", tweets @iamsrk after #SushantSinghRajput's demise https://… 1 minute ago

abid_hussain

#FightCorona RT @IndianExpress: #ExpressFrontPage | Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead, police say suicide https://t.co/Xm9Q3U1E54 1 minute ago

Callmeabdul143

Abdul Qayoom saddened to hear about the Bollywood talented and ever-smiling actor Sushant singh rajput committed suicide May AL… https://t.co/VRhWkC216I 2 minutes ago