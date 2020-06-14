Schalke set club record run of 13 games without a win Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

moved back into the Bayer Leverkusen moved back into the Bundesliga 's Champions League places with a 1-1 draw on Sunday at injury-hit Schalke , who set a new club record of 13 league games without a win. The result leaves Schalke winless since January's 2-0 victory at home to Moenchengladbach , as they drop to ninth in the table having been third in December. A penalty early in the second-half was converted by Schalke's Daniel Caligiuri after a handball by Burkina Faso defender Edmond Tapsoba. But Schalke defender Juan Miranda then turned the ball into his own net nine minutes from time to extend the winless... 👓 View full article

