Schalke set club record run of 13 games without a win

WorldNews Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Schalke set club record run of 13 games without a winBayer Leverkusen moved back into the Bundesliga's Champions League places with a 1-1 draw on Sunday at injury-hit Schalke, who set a new club record of 13 league games without a win. The result leaves Schalke winless since January's 2-0 victory at home to Moenchengladbach, as they drop to ninth in the table having been third in December. A penalty early in the second-half was converted by Schalke's Daniel Caligiuri after a handball by Burkina Faso defender Edmond Tapsoba. But Schalke defender Juan Miranda then turned the ball into his own net nine minutes from time to extend the winless...
