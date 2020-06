A V RT @firstpost: #GSEB has declared the results of Arts and Commerce streams on its official website https://t.co/yvMCoqQABJ https://t.co/Q… 8 minutes ago Firstpost #GSEB has declared the results of Arts and Commerce streams on its official website https://t.co/yvMCoqQABJ https://t.co/Qk0kP1IlhG 13 minutes ago DNA Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2020: GSEB declares HSC Arts and Commerce results at https://t.co/uC5odRajYw https://t.co/yzTEBH8BMI 16 minutes ago amrinnagori RT @htTweets: Gujarat Board will declare the class 12th arts, commerce results today at 8 am. https://t.co/eDD5ffPrJx 28 minutes ago Hindustan Times Gujarat Board will declare the class 12th arts, commerce results today at 8 am. https://t.co/eDD5ffPrJx 43 minutes ago Hindustan Times GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020: Gujarat Board to declare class 12th results today at https://t.co/cZ4N6clyhF https://t.co/1qfOuSJVzr 7 hours ago