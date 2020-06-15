Global  

Philippines journalist Maria Ressa convicted of ‘cyber libel’

FT.com Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Human rights groups decry guilty verdict of Rappler chief as a blow to media freedom
Maria Ressa: Philippine journalist found guilty of cyber libel

 In a case seen as a test of the Philippines' media freedom, journalist Maria Ressa has been found guilty of libel.
BBC News

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa found guilty of cyber libel

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa found guilty of cyber libel Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was on Monday convicted of libel in a case she and watchdogs say is aimed at silencing critics of President Rodrigo...
New Zealand Herald

Alert: Journalist Maria Ressa, online news site convicted of libel in ruling considered a blow to press freedom in Philippines

 MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalist Maria Ressa, online news site convicted of libel in ruling considered a blow to press freedom in Philippines.
SeattlePI.com


