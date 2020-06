Boston 87.7 FM 💬'Lawful but awful': Atlanta police had better options than using lethal force in Rayshard Brooks shooting, experts… https://t.co/nYUQgTGUzq 47 seconds ago Jammy Luna 'Lawful but awful': Atlanta police had better options than using lethal force in Rayshard Brooks shooting, experts… https://t.co/k9WoW0ezWT 1 minute ago Shawn Griffin Did Atlanta police need to shoot Rayshard Brooks? We asked 3 experts. https://t.co/FEsRigOzaR 4 minutes ago david portillo 'Lawful but awful': Atlanta police had better options than using lethal force in Rayshard Brooks shooting, experts… https://t.co/jSYi0ebMhY 11 minutes ago Steve Weakley Rayshard Brooks: Atlanta police killing 'lawful but awful, experts say https://t.co/onNVPJVYnc 24 minutes ago 園子 园子 Sonoko 'Lawful but awful': Atlanta police had better options than using lethal force in Rayshard Brooks shooting, experts… https://t.co/sOPqF7pKVk 37 minutes ago ♂Tel H New Conservative Unaffiliated Voter🌳 'Lawful but awful': Atlanta police had better options than using lethal force in Rayshard Brooks shooting, experts… https://t.co/zreLQ0Ye51 56 minutes ago Gregory Shelton 'Lawful but awful': Atlanta police had better options than using lethal force in Rayshard Brooks shooting, experts… https://t.co/PYOJupDHvm 57 minutes ago