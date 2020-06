James Thomson RT @Pierik_AgeSport: Breaking: Cricket Australia to part ways with chief Kevin Roberts https://t.co/F4nJBrpxps via @theagesport @SMHsport 4 minutes ago

Bellz Webster RT @theagesport: EXCLUSIVE | Kevin Roberts is set to become Australian sport's latest high-profile casualty, with the Cricket Australia boa… 7 minutes ago

The Age Sport EXCLUSIVE | Kevin Roberts is set to become Australian sport's latest high-profile casualty, with the Cricket Austra… https://t.co/iCIJErJAbU 21 minutes ago

Bill Scetrine Cricket Australia to part ways with chief executive Kevin Roberts https://t.co/5wC9BnW84a via @theage 32 minutes ago

Ben Costelloe RT @tomdecent: From @ChrisBarrett_ ... Cricket Australia to part ways with CEO Roberts https://t.co/Hcg5YPp31D 44 minutes ago

Siju RT @newscomauHQ: #BREAKING: Kevin Roberts is reportedly set to join Todd Greenberg and Raelene Castle on a growing list of sporting CEOs to… 48 minutes ago

news.com.au #BREAKING: Kevin Roberts is reportedly set to join Todd Greenberg and Raelene Castle on a growing list of sporting… https://t.co/ecjg8vz22x 49 minutes ago