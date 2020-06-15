Global  

Robin Scott resigns as minister over Somyurek scandal

The Age Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The minister has vowed to clear his name but has stood aside to avoid distraction for the government.
tyrelle123

Trakker RT @theage: BREAKING Assistant Treasurer Robin Scott has resigned his post in cabinet in the wake of the scandal surrounding Adem Somyurek… 4 minutes ago

sifebagm

s.f.(Joe) Bagnara Robin Scott resigns as minister over Somyurek scandal What is going on in the Victorian Labour Party. With Dictato… https://t.co/hOCAaQbRQU 13 minutes ago

methusheilah

🎶Maggie Gardener💦😷 #auspol #TheDrum Another scalp as Robin Scott resigns as minister over Somyurek scandal #60mins https://t.co/xoPqMmNU99 via @smh 13 minutes ago

BonDaw4

Hermit of Force RT @waldowns: And the heads begin to roll....Vic ALP minister Robin Scott resigns as minister over Somyurek scandal ⁦@DanielAndrewsMP⁩ htt… 14 minutes ago

SoftheGec

Gechy Have the dominoes started to fall? #auspol #Somyurek https://t.co/VJl69AiRDs 18 minutes ago