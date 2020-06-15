Global  

Berger a winner at Colonial, and PGA Tour feels like it, too

Seattle Times Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The PGA Tour spent two months learning about the COVID-19 pandemic and trying to develop a safe plan to return, followed by another month hoping for the best. Commissioner Jay Monahan said his confidence in the plan came with a dose of uncertainty. “If we … got into a situation […]
 African-American golfer Harold Varner shot a 63 yesterday in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge as the PGA Tour made its return. Varner is tied for the lead entering today. Hear why Skip Bayless believes Varner's run feels like a movie happening in real life.

