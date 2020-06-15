Deonna Fehn "Berger a Winner at Colonial, and PGA Tour Feels Like It, Too" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/oqU7Bekrer 28 seconds ago Tony De Vos RT @francescosz: "Berger a Winner at Colonial, and PGA Tour Feels Like It, Too" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/YzYbVHw6rf 14 minutes ago Oz Ikenberry "Berger a Winner at Colonial, and PGA Tour Feels Like It, Too" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/HW12wKNxDU 17 minutes ago SportsAlert New post: Berger a winner at Colonial, and PGA Tour feels like it, too https://t.co/ojx7qi7jy2 17 minutes ago Bookie Insights Berger a winner at Colonial, and PGA Tour feels like it, too - https://t.co/CSjzmjIkrm 17 minutes ago ENM News FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The PGA Tour spent two months learning about the COVID-19 pandemic and trying to develop a… https://t.co/UfWxmE1tR6 32 minutes ago QuietOnTheTee "Berger a Winner at Colonial, and PGA Tour Feels Like It, Too" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/1jtAxh33Ey #QuietOnTheTee 35 minutes ago The Pantagraph FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The PGA Tour spent two months learning about the COVID-19 pandemic and trying to develop a… https://t.co/1JlbzrxwAW 36 minutes ago