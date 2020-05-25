Russian prosecutors asked a court on Monday to sentence former US Marine Paul Whelan.
Whelan is accused of being at least a ranking US military intelligence colonel, caught red-handed trying to obtain..
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court sentenced an American to 16 years in prison on spying charges a sentence he rejected as political. The Moscow City Court on... Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV News •NPR •CBC.ca
Tweets about this
Russian Insight American Convicted of Spying in Russia Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison https://t.co/NDGDTFcaLP 7 minutes ago
Sae RT @khjelmgaard: Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan claims he was set up in a sting operation orchestrated by Russia's intelligence services. H… 9 minutes ago
ShayButta 🍑USA TODAY: Ex-Marine convicted by Russia of spying sentenced to 16 years
https://t.co/JqTROqdWhi 16 minutes ago
Kathryn Allen Let’s Prosecute our Russian spy, president trump! Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, convicted of espionage charges i… https://t.co/keiwxcog3j 17 minutes ago
Wesley Boazman RT @tsspangler: Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, convicted of espionage charges in Russia, gets 16-year prison sentence https://t.co/Og1lBXr… 19 minutes ago
Kim Kearns RT @TheMaineJess: Trump wants us to think he cares about the troops.
Why won't he stand up to Putin and DEMAND that he release an American… 19 minutes ago