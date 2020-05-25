Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

American Convicted of Spying in Russia Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison

TIME Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Russian court sentences former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in prison for espionage

Russian court sentences former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in prison for espionage 01:38

 Paul Whelan, a former US marine arrested in Russia on alleged spying charges, faces up to 20 years in prison.View on euronews

Related videos from verified sources

Veteran Michael White released from Iran prison, Arizona mom announces [Video]

Veteran Michael White released from Iran prison, Arizona mom announces

American veteran Michael White is being released from an Iranian prison after being held for nearly two years.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:43Published
Russian prosecutor asks for 18-year prison sentence for Paul Whelan [Video]

Russian prosecutor asks for 18-year prison sentence for Paul Whelan

Shocking new information is coming in about Paul Whelan, the Novi man who has been locked up in Russia for nearly two years.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:56Published
Ex-US Marine May Spend 18 Years In A Russian Prison [Video]

Ex-US Marine May Spend 18 Years In A Russian Prison

Russian prosecutors asked a court on Monday to sentence former US Marine Paul Whelan. Whelan is accused of being at least a ranking US military intelligence colonel, caught red-handed trying to obtain..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

American sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges

 MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court sentenced an American to 16 years in prison on spying charges a sentence he rejected as political. The Moscow City Court on...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV NewsNPRCBC.ca

Tweets about this

RussianInsight

Russian Insight American Convicted of Spying in Russia Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison https://t.co/NDGDTFcaLP 7 minutes ago

Sae26650378

Sae RT @khjelmgaard: Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan claims he was set up in a sting operation orchestrated by Russia's intelligence services. H… 9 minutes ago

Shay15902825

ShayButta 🍑USA TODAY: Ex-Marine convicted by Russia of spying sentenced to 16 years https://t.co/JqTROqdWhi 16 minutes ago

KatJJOA

Kathryn Allen Let’s Prosecute our Russian spy, president trump! Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, convicted of espionage charges i… https://t.co/keiwxcog3j 17 minutes ago

NewDawgFlo

Wesley Boazman RT @tsspangler: Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, convicted of espionage charges in Russia, gets 16-year prison sentence https://t.co/Og1lBXr… 19 minutes ago

kkearns020724

Kim Kearns RT @TheMaineJess: Trump wants us to think he cares about the troops. Why won't he stand up to Putin and DEMAND that he release an American… 19 minutes ago

break_taking

TakingABreak RT @KristenShamus: "This is slimy, grubby, greasy Russian politics,"said Michigan businessman #PaulWhelan at his sentencing on espionage ch… 22 minutes ago

WFXGFOX54

WFXG FOX 54 The Moscow City Court on Monday convicted Paul Whelan on charges of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in maxi… https://t.co/kVRJhwmlTz 30 minutes ago