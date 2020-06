Scout Finch BBC News - Barbra Streisand invests in Disney for George Floyd's daughter https://t.co/muFsTz5Yd4 2 minutes ago headrush Does this mean Disney is going down? Barbra Streisand invests in Disney for George Floyd's daughter https://t.co/3gedKaA2Vn 13 minutes ago LeeCaraher BBC News - Barbra Streisand invests in Disney for George Floyd's daughter https://t.co/iTXuJ4ibCr 51 minutes ago Bgraceful905/Ms.Colson BBC News - Barbra Streisand invests in Disney for George Floyd's daughter https://t.co/6BcEdwxYYH 56 minutes ago 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐲 🦅✌️lady meerket ✌️🦅🦅🇺🇸🇺🇸🇬🇧 Barbra Streisand invests in Disney for George Floyd's daughter https://t.co/LvwmX4QkjE 1 hour ago [email protected] BBC News - Barbra Streisand invests in Disney for George Floyd's daughter https://t.co/9OZM9FluJi 2 hours ago Agent 47 Barbra Streisand Invests in Disney For George Floyd’s Daughter https://t.co/mUgRmpfZhB 2 hours ago 47vibez Media Barbra Streisand Invests in Disney For George Floyd’s Daughter https://t.co/dU1u2yQKg1 2 hours ago