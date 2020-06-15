Pope urges end to Libyan conflict Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

-- VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis on Sunday urged political and military leaders in Libya to end their hostilities and called on the international community to take "to heart" the plight of migrants trapped in the lawless nation. Also Sunday, the United Nations chief expressed horror at the discovery of at least eight mass graves in Libya in recent days and called for a prompt and transparent investigation into possible war crimes. During his weekly blessing overlooking St. Peter's Square , the pontiff called for "an end to the violence" and a path toward "peace, stability and unity" in the country. He said thousands of migrants, refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced people are...


