Israel approves 'Trump Heights' settlement Monday, 15 June 2020

Israel began preparations for a new settlement in the Golan Heights named after US President Donald Trump, following Israeli government approval on Sunday. "We will start today with practical steps to construct Ramat Trump in the Golan Heights," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. Ramat Trump in Hebrew translates as Trump Heights in English. Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it in 1981. Most of the international community considers the move, and Israeli settlements in the territory, illegal under international law. But Trump signed an executive order in March 2019...


