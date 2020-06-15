Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Israel approves ‘Trump Heights’ settlement

WorldNews Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Israel approves ‘Trump Heights’ settlementIsrael began preparations for a new settlement in the Golan Heights named after US President Donald Trump, following Israeli government approval on Sunday. “We will start today with practical steps to construct Ramat Trump in the Golan Heights,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. Ramat Trump in Hebrew translates as Trump Heights in English. Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it in 1981. Most of the international community considers the move, and Israeli settlements in the territory, illegal under international law. But Trump signed an executive order in March 2019...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Safer Heights Community holds march in Cleveland Heights to protest racial injustice [Video]

Safer Heights Community holds march in Cleveland Heights to protest racial injustice

On Sunday, Safer Heights, a collective made up of Cleveland Heights community members led by Black residents, organized a march and car protest that started at Coventry Peace Park.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:53Published
Goose, Meet Gander: Kudlow Urges Trump Rally Attendees To Mask Up [Video]

Goose, Meet Gander: Kudlow Urges Trump Rally Attendees To Mask Up

Senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump offered some health advice on Sunday, on CNN's 'State of the Union' program. Reuters reports Kudlow admitted people attending President Donald..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
India's biggest fan of Donald Trump celebrates US president's 74th birthday [Video]

India's biggest fan of Donald Trump celebrates US president's 74th birthday

Bussa Krishna from Telengana in India is such a huge fan of Donald Trump that he today (June 14th) held an elaborate 74th birthday party for the US president. Krishna says Trump came to him in his..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Israel OKs plan for new Golan settlement named after Trump

 JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli cabinet minister on Sunday said the government approved plans to build a new settlement in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights named...
Seattle Times

Israel Approves Plans to Build New Settlement in Occupied Golan Heights Named After President Trump
TIME

Israel greenlights illegal 'Trump' settlement in Golan Heights

 Israeli official says 'Trump Heights' in the occupied Golan Heights will house 300 Jewish families.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

firemann816

🇺🇸 Prioritize US Citizens for US Employment RT @BenKTallmadge: Happy Birthday, Mr. President: Israel approves funding for ‘Trump Heights’ settlement in occupied Golan Heights #HappyB… 59 seconds ago

hustlechowin

hustlechowinMop RT @LNvoyageuse: Settlements Minister Tzipi Hotovely wrote on Facebook that her ministry will start preparations for Ramat Trump — Hebrew f… 3 minutes ago

dotthedragon

Dorothy O'Brien RT @JamesLindholm1: Give us strength to investigate every corrupt trump deal. Israel approves funding for new 'Trump Heights' settlement… 9 minutes ago

hyperSyaza

OㅅO RT @TheNationalUAE: Trump Heights: Israel approves plan for occupied Golan settlement https://t.co/rKUnZaVHYr https://t.co/EpZ85Tcby4 10 minutes ago

grapplewithit

christopher moore #RejoinEU #GTTO RT @mojos55: Israel approves funding for new 'Trump Heights' settlement https://t.co/pewuUGRtUz via @nbcnews 11 minutes ago

LNvoyageuse

Elena 安舒连 Settlements Minister Tzipi Hotovely wrote on Facebook that her ministry will start preparations for Ramat Trump — H… https://t.co/wsnnrjFXtM 13 minutes ago

TheNationalUAE

The National Trump Heights: Israel approves plan for occupied Golan settlement https://t.co/rKUnZaVHYr https://t.co/EpZ85Tcby4 14 minutes ago

Jeh57John

❌JT Hinz❌ Israel approves funding for new ‘Trump Heights’ settlement. 🇺🇸 & 🇮🇱 https://t.co/4N8a5PlAmh 16 minutes ago