Autopsy shows Rayshard Brooks shot twice in back; death ruled homicide Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

ATLANTA, Georgia — A black man who died in a shooting after getting into a confrontation with two white police officers during an arrest was shot twice in the back, according to a ruling by a medical examiner. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office tells the Atlanta Journal Constitution that Rayshard Brooks , 27, died because of organ damage and blood loss from the gunshot wounds. The death has been listed as a homicide. One of the officers involved in the... 👓 View full article

