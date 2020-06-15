Autopsy shows Rayshard Brooks shot twice in back; death ruled homicide
Monday, 15 June 2020 () ATLANTA, Georgia — A black man who died in a shooting after getting into a confrontation with two white police officers during an arrest was shot twice in the back, according to a ruling by a medical examiner. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office tells the Atlanta Journal Constitution that Rayshard Brooks, 27, died because of organ damage and blood loss from the gunshot wounds. The death has been listed as a homicide. One of the officers involved in the...
Atlanta police have offered a $10,000 reward to help them find the person or persons who burned down a Wendy's restaurant. The restaurant was the site where a black man was fatally shot by a police officer as he tried to evade arrest. 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks's death on Friday came against a...