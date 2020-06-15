Amid rising cases, Tamil Nadu govt announces 12-day strict lockdown in Chennai, adjoining areas

COVID-19: MHA calls for all-party meeting in Delhi, Maharashtra remains worst affected



The cases of coronavirus are growing at a rapid speed in India. 149348 coronavirus cases are active in the country till today. While Maharashtra remains worst affected with 51392 active cases, constant.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published 19 hours ago

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases; death toll reaches 9,195



India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922, according to the Union Ministry of Health and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31 Published 1 day ago