Amid rising cases, Tamil Nadu govt announces 12-day strict lockdown in Chennai, adjoining areas
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Amid rising coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, especially in Chennai, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced a 12-day "maximised restricted lockdown" in the capital city and its adjoining areas.
325 deaths and 11,502 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, taking the total number of cases to 3,32,424 including 1,53,106 active cases. 1,6 9,798 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated and 9520 deaths. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed...
The cases of coronavirus are growing at a rapid speed in India. 149348 coronavirus cases are active in the country till today. While Maharashtra remains worst affected with 51392 active cases, constant..