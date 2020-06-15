Global  

Amid rising cases, Tamil Nadu govt announces 12-day strict lockdown in Chennai, adjoining areas

DNA Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Amid rising coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, especially in Chennai, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced a 12-day "maximised restricted lockdown" in the capital city and its adjoining areas.
