Midea's He Xiangjian Targeted in Kidnapping, Chinese Media Says Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

China’s state media identified the victim as He Xiangjian, the billionaire behind the brand Midea, painting a picture of a caper gone wrong in the low-crime country. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this fuseboxradio Midea's He Xiangjian Targeted in Kidnapping, Chinese Media Says l New York Times https://t.co/WmSopv210i 5 minutes ago Eva Christensen Midea's He Xiangjian Targeted in Kidnapping, Chinese Media Says 25 minutes ago Baby Cakes Midea's He Xiangjian Targeted in Kidnapping, Chinese Media Says https://t.co/zqAmoKmeGw 37 minutes ago Today News Journal Midea's He Xiangjian Targeted in Kidnapping, Chinese Media Says https://t.co/mTaBXnJECK 56 minutes ago West Virginia Topics Midea's He Xiangjian Targeted in Kidnapping, Chinese Media Says https://t.co/ZEKeQ6mXBu https://t.co/kfm5BGRPRJ 1 hour ago Newsflash ⚡ Midea's He Xiangjian Targeted in Kidnapping, Chinese Media Says 🗞️ By Alexandra Stevenson and Cao Li https://t.co/MQhmrYWOXv 2 hours ago