ᴍᴀᴅᴍᴀx ⚧ RT @lawrencehurley: U.S. Supreme Court snubs Trump on challenge to California 'sanctuary' laws https://t.co/jC1tiJyKmq 16 seconds ago Francis van Staa So how are those two new #SCOTUS judges working out for you now @realDonaldTrump ?? Tired of willing yet? ;-) https://t.co/tFhDLUyPzt 21 seconds ago @Palante High court snubs Trump on Calif. 'sanctuary' laws https://t.co/rDxb3yna5K 2 minutes ago Pink Freud U.S. Supreme Court snubs Trump on challenge to California 'sanctuary' laws https://t.co/zVzW97dhi7 4 minutes ago M.Johnson RT @ladalavara: Four judgements against trump today. Sweet! U.S. Supreme Court snubs Trump on challenge to California 'sanctuary' laws | Ar… 4 minutes ago Rhubarb RT @jptrib1: U.S. Supreme Court snubs Trump on challenge to California 'sanctuary' laws https://t.co/nSZUARNB62 6 minutes ago David Stirling U.S. Supreme Court snubs Trump on challenge to California 'sanctuary' laws | Article [AMP] | Reuters… https://t.co/9G7Dn51wbm 8 minutes ago CSK U.S. Supreme Court snubs Trump on challenge to California 'sanctuary' laws https://t.co/VjijzziAIQ #SmartNews 8 minutes ago