U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections
Monday, 15 June 2020 () The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark federal law forbidding workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees.
In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that existing civil rights laws protect LGBTQ+ people from workplace discrimination. The ruling comes just days after the Trump administration rolled back..