Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections

Reuters Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark federal law forbidding workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections

U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections 01:15

 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark federal law forbidding workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees. This report produced by Lisa Bernhard.

Related videos from verified sources

SCOTUS Rules LGBT Workers Protected From Job Discrimination [Video]

SCOTUS Rules LGBT Workers Protected From Job Discrimination

In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that existing civil rights laws protect LGBTQ+ people from workplace discrimination. The ruling comes just days after the Trump administration rolled back..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:06Published
Historic Moments in the Fight for LGBTQ Equality [Video]

Historic Moments in the Fight for LGBTQ Equality

Historic Moments in the Fight for LGBTQ Equality January, 1958 The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the nation's first pro-gay publication, ONE: The Homosexual Magazine, after the U.S. Post Office..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:47Published
Aimee Stephens, Transgender Rights Leader Has Died At 59 [Video]

Aimee Stephens, Transgender Rights Leader Has Died At 59

Aimee Stephens, the transgender woman who took her fight for LGBTQ rights to the US Supreme Court, has died. Stephens was fighting for her rights in a workplace discrimination case. She served as a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

US Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections

 The outcome is expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the US.
Al Jazeera

U.S. Supreme Court says gay, transgender workers are covered by landmark civil rights law

 The U.S. Supreme Court has delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark federal law forbidding workplace discrimination protects gay and...
CBC.ca

Supreme Court rules gay workers protected from job discrimination, in big win for LGBT rights

 The Supreme Court handed a big win to the LGBT community Monday, ruling in a 6-3 decision that an employer who fires a worker for being gay or transgender...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

PPAdvocatesOR

PP Advocates of OR RT @RepPeterDeFazio: Today's landmark decision from the Supreme Court means that LGBT workers cannot be fired for who they are or who they… 2 minutes ago

mama_bird_of7

Robyn Fort RT @SenCortezMasto: Today’s #SCOTUS ruling reaffirms what we know to be true: in America, no one should be denied dignity in the workplace… 7 minutes ago

ionmarandici

Ion Marandici RT @Reuters: The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a watershed victory for LGBTQ+ rights, ruling that a landmark federal law forbidding workplac… 10 minutes ago

theoasiscafeSRQ

The Oasis CafeBakery RT @erikajayne: THIS. IS. A. WIN. 🏳️‍🌈 #Pride #LoveWins https://t.co/qzJ5PhVbf4 30 minutes ago

my234Radio

234Radio 🌍 US Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections https://t.co/wj6xBIRlNz 32 minutes ago

NancyMi87040610

Nancy Miller RT @josiahrooney: Finally some good news. https://t.co/b8dBX5ssB4 33 minutes ago

SerenaBronda

Serena Bronda RT @Reuters: ⚡ The Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections. Here are today’s rulings: https://t.co/0PUYl9hyrw 34 minutes ago