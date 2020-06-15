U.S. Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protections

SCOTUS Rules LGBT Workers Protected From Job Discrimination



In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that existing civil rights laws protect LGBTQ+ people from workplace discrimination. The ruling comes just days after the Trump administration rolled back.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:06 Published 10 hours ago

Historic Moments in the Fight for LGBTQ Equality



Historic Moments in the Fight for LGBTQ Equality January, 1958 The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the nation's first pro-gay publication, ONE: The Homosexual Magazine, after the U.S. Post Office.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:47 Published 2 weeks ago