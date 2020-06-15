Civil Rights Law Protects L.G.B.T. Workers, Supreme Court Rules

In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that existing civil rights laws protect LGBTQ+ people from workplace discrimination. The ruling comes just days after the Trump administration rolled back..
