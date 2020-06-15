Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Civil Rights Law Protects L.G.B.T. Workers, Supreme Court Rules

NYTimes.com Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The court said the language of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits sex discrimination, applies to discrimination based on sexual orientation and transgender status.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ Workers Protected From Job Discrimination

Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ Workers Protected From Job Discrimination 00:26

 WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Related videos from verified sources

SCOTUS Rules LGBT Workers Protected From Job Discrimination [Video]

SCOTUS Rules LGBT Workers Protected From Job Discrimination

In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that existing civil rights laws protect LGBTQ+ people from workplace discrimination. The ruling comes just days after the Trump administration rolled back..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:06Published
Huge Victory For LGBTQ Rights [Video]

Huge Victory For LGBTQ Rights

In a surprise decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that firing a person based on sexual orientation and gender identity violates their civil rights.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:43Published
How Rubber Bullets Can Injure You, Explainer [Video]

How Rubber Bullets Can Injure You, Explainer

WASHINGTON — Rubber bullets fall under the category of kinetic impact projectiles that are used for crowd control purposes by law-enforcement. This is how badly they can injure you. According to a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Justices rule gay workers protected from job discrimination

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay and lesbian people from discrimination in employment, a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS 2FOXNews.comABA Journal

U.S. Supreme Court says gay, transgender workers are covered by landmark civil rights law

 The U.S. Supreme Court has delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark federal law forbidding workplace discrimination protects gay and...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CBS 2FT.comFOXNews.comABA Journal

Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers

 Watershed moment for LGBT rights in US as Supreme Court rules workplace law protects gay and transgender employees.
BBC News


Tweets about this

just_joey21

joey RT @nytimes: Breaking News: In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court found that a 1964 civil rights law protects L.G.B.T. workers from discr… 1 second ago

favoritemarble

Taylor RT @CNN: BREAKING: Federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender workers, the Supreme Court rules. The landmark ruling wil… 2 seconds ago

Keonquil13

Tawana RT @nowthisnews: The Supreme Court ruled that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, known as Title VII, protects the LGBTQ+ comm… 2 seconds ago

KQED

KQED The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that the 1964 Civil Rights Act barring***discrimination in the workplace prot… https://t.co/yGm912yrv8 4 seconds ago

GcuOops

GCU_Oops RT @Public_Citizen: BREAKING: The U.S. Supreme Court just ruled that the 1964 Civil Rights Act barring***discrimination in the workplace… 4 seconds ago

cynthia72742

Cynthia Nolen RT @NBCOUT: BREAKING: Supreme Court rules #LGBTQ people are protected from firing, workplace discrimination by existing civil rights law #T… 6 seconds ago

arnoldgalagaran

Arnold RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules that existing federal law forbids job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, a majo… 6 seconds ago

sngitau

Stephen Gitau RT @JenniferWexton: Today the Supreme Court sent a clear message that you cannot be fired because of who you are or who you love in America… 8 seconds ago