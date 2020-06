Dennis DiClaudio Extremely bad look, more than 100 liberal activists. https://t.co/3xI1B6lsSQ 11 minutes ago

Donald More than 100 liberal activists urge Joe Biden to pick Elizabeth Warren as VP in letter https://t.co/MdhgI4gZBn via @indystar 16 minutes ago

Lady G(aga) RT @WaPoSean: NEW: More than 100 liberal activists, leaders and celebrities signed a letter to Biden urging him to pick Warren as his runni… 18 minutes ago

🥁GneissGirl is exhausted by your racism🥁 @BlueSteelDC ‘More than 100 Liberal Activists show how deeply racist they are, too.’ 18 minutes ago

DynamicAmerica.org More than 100 liberal activists urge Joe Biden to pick Elizabeth Warren as VP in letter https://t.co/vc1vZxAIhe https://t.co/nnftxkbGrA 32 minutes ago

She. Warned. Us. RT @usatodayDC: Jane Fonda is among the 100+ advocates, scholars and celebrities who co-signed a letter urging Joe Biden to pick Sen. Eliza… 33 minutes ago

Frank Fox More than 100 liberal activists urge Joe Biden to pick Elizabeth Warren as VP in letter https://t.co/qu7NgEWtZW 34 minutes ago