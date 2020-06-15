Global  

US Supreme Court rules for LGBT rights in the workplace

FT.com Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Federal civil rights law prohibits employers from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation
News video: Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ Workers Protected From Job Discrimination

Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ Workers Protected From Job Discrimination 00:26

 WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

SCOTUS Rules LGBT Workers Protected From Job Discrimination [Video]

SCOTUS Rules LGBT Workers Protected From Job Discrimination

In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that existing civil rights laws protect LGBTQ+ people from workplace discrimination. The ruling comes just days after the Trump administration rolled back..

Huge Victory For LGBTQ Rights [Video]

Huge Victory For LGBTQ Rights

In a surprise decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that firing a person based on sexual orientation and gender identity violates their civil rights.

Gay rights groups join Philippines Independence Day protests [Video]

Gay rights groups join Philippines Independence Day protests

Gay rights groups joined protests in the Philippines today as the country marked its 122 Independence Day. Crowds braved the rain inside a university campus in Quezon City in the Manila area to wave..

Supreme Court rules gay workers protected from job discrimination, in big win for LGBT rights

 The Supreme Court handed a big win to the LGBT community Monday, ruling in a 6-3 decision that an employer who fires a worker for being gay or transgender...
FOXNews.com

Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers

 Watershed moment for LGBT rights in US as Supreme Court rules workplace law protects gay and transgender employees.
BBC News

U.S. Supreme Court says gay, transgender workers are covered by landmark civil rights law

 The U.S. Supreme Court has delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark federal law forbidding workplace discrimination protects gay and...
CBC.ca


