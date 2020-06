Durant joins ownership group of MLS’ Philadelphia Union Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union. Durant, a 10-time NBA All-Star, has a 5% ownership stake, with an option for 5% more in the near future, the Union announced Monday. "I've always been a soccer fan and have wanted to get into it in a