EU urges US to join new Mideast peace effort Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers on Monday urged the United States to join a new effort to breathe life into long-stalled peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, but they rejected President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan as the basis for any international process. Trump’s proposal, which was unveiled in February, would foresee […] 👓 View full article

0

